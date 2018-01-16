India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that a rocket had landed in the Indian Embassy compound in Kabul and damaged the building. No injuries were reported, the embassy’s officials confirmed.

“A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound,” spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. “No fire or casualties. Our Charge d’ Affaires informs that all embassy employees are safe.”

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also confirmed the incident. “The rocket has clipped the top of the three-storied Indo-Tibetan Border Police barracks. All Indians and staff are safe,” Swaraj’s post said.

The embassy has been the target of several attacks in the past. In 2008, two Indian diplomats, two Indian security personnel and an Afghan driver were killed in a car bomb blast. Several people were injured. India had accused the Haqqani network of perpetrating that attack.