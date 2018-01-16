A mob, believed to be members of the Rajput Karni Sena, on Monday vandalised a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam city after students performed on the song “Ghoomar” from the film Padmaavat, IANS reported. The Ratlam Police said four accused were arrested.

ANI reported that one student was injured.

Film Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama is based on the sixteenth-century poem Padmavat and traces Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji’s attempts to conquer Chittor and its queen, Padmini (referred to as Padmavati in the movie). The movie stars Deepika Padukone as the queen, Ranveer Singh as Khijli, and Shahid Kapoor as Padmavati’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

A group of 20 to 25 people went to the Saint Paul School and vandalised it while shouting slogans in favour of the Rajput Karni Sena, MP Parihar, the officer in charge of the Jawra police station, said. “The mob threw chairs, caused panic among the audience, disrupted the function and then fled the venue,” he told PTI.

Padmaavat is slated for release on January 25.

Karni Sena leaders warn of violent agitation

Meanwhile, the Rajput Karni Sena’s Maharashtra Secretary Jeevan Singh Solanki on Monday warned of a violent agitation against the movie, similar to the protests against the Bhima-Koregaon violence, The Hindu reported.

“We have been protesting against the movie for two years. Our patience is being tested,” Solanki said at a press conference. “Padmavati is being portrayed as a ‘lover’ in the movie. We will not tolerate her being portrayed in this manner. I warn Sanjay Leela Bhansali not to release the movie. And if he does get it released, the Maharashtra police and government will be responsible for the consequences.”

Mumbai Karni Sena President Manan Singh Rathore said that the outfit would burn cinema halls in the state if the movie is released.

On January 13, the Mumbai Police had arrested 132 Karni Sena members for protesting outside the censor board office.