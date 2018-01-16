The Maharashtra Police have arrested a Thane-based couple and one of their relatives for allegedly kidnapping a newborn from the civil hospital, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. The police also found five other children at the home of the accused and suspect that they too may have been abducted.

“The three Kalyan residents – Gudiya Sonu Rajbhar, Sonu Parshuram Rajbhar and their relative Vijay Kailash Shrivastav – do odd jobs,” said Joint Commissioner of Thane Police Madhukar Pandey. “We found five other children in their home, who Gudiya claimed were hers. Of the five, only one child said that Gudiya was her mother.”

Pandey said that after being alerted the police went through footage from the closed circuit television cameras at the hospital. They saw a woman in a pink saree taking away the newborn in the early hours of Sunday, The Times of India reported. “She could be seen fleeing with a 12-year-old girl and Srivastav,” the police officer added. “The trio boarded an autorickshaw and went to Thane station.”

The police immediately deployed eight officers and 25 personnel to various stations and tracked them down after the cameras showed the three alighting at Kalyan. “They boarded the 4.30 am Ambernath-CSMT train and took the same train back to Kalyan,” Pandey said.

The police reunited the newborn boy with his mother on Monday. The five others have been sent to a remand home. The police said that they plan to conduct a DNA test on them, the Hindustan Times reported.