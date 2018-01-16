Yoga guru Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday announced the launch of its e-commerce operations, NDTV reported. The company said that now on it will sell its products on the platforms of e-retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Bigbasket and Grofers.

“Now all these platforms will make Patanjali’s range of swadeshi products available to online buyers,” Ramdev said on Twitter. The company’s products, he said, have gone from Haridwar, where it is based, to “Har Dwar [every doorstep]”, the Financial Express quoted him as saying.

Great to see all the leading eCommerce honchos coming together for first time for a grand tie up Patanjali. Now all these platforms will make Patanjali's range of swadeshi products available to online buyers pic.twitter.com/BdlxnQuBsj — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) January 16, 2018

Asked why the company took the decision to sell its products on online platforms, Ramdev said that he and the company’s Managing Director Balakrishna wanted to leverage the millions of followers they have online. “Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with extension of traditional retail market.”

The company, which reportedly had a turnover of more than Rs 10,500 crore in 2016-’17, is aiming to grow twice as much in this financial year, NDTV reported. Balkrishna said that the e-commerce platforms would help the company “reach those who do not have access to the point of purchase and they are looking for alternate mechanism to shop and can get Patanjali products at home”.

On January 11, French luxury brand LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, or LVMH, expressed an interest in working with Ramdev and buying a stake in Patanjali Ayurved. L Catterton, a private equity fund co-owned by LVMH, had said that it was willing to spend almost half of its remaining Asia fund – $500 million (around Rs 3,185 crore) – to buy a stake in the company.