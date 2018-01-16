At least 10 construction workers died in Colombia on Monday after the bridge they were working on near Capital city Bogota collapsed. Colombian Civil Defence authorities said nine of them were killed at the site and the tenth succumbed to injuries in hospital, CNN reported.

“We are still working to verify the total number of people who were working at the time,” they said in a statement.

Known as the Chirajara bridge, the 450-m structure was meant to be part of a highway connecting Bogota with the city of Villavicencio in the east. Coviandes, the company working on the project, said it would help the families of the victims as well as those injured in the collapse, the BBC reported.