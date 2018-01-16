The Haryana government suffered losses worth Rs 126 crore after the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda went on a rampage following the conviction of their leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim in two rape cases on August 25, 2017, The Times of India reported on Tuesday quoting the affidavit.

The advocate general of Haryana submitted the details to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is hearing a petition filed by advocate Ravinder Singh Dhull. A court in Panchkula on January 11 deferred the framing of charges against Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, and 14 others in another case connected with the violence.

In its report to the high court, the government said that the losses include damage to public and private property, revenue loss suffered by various government departments and the cost of security arrangements made to bring the situation under control.

Among all the violence-affected districts, Ambala suffered the maximum loss of Rs 46.84 crore. Fatehabad came next with damage worth Rs 14.87 crore and Sirsa, where Dera Sacha Sauda is headquartered, suffered losses worth Rs 13.57 crore. In Panchkula, where 30 people died in the violence, the exchequer suffered losses worth Rs 10.57 crore.