Two teenage boys allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at a servant’s quarter in the Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday. The police on Monday said medical examiners have yet to check the accused – one 15 years old and the other 16 – and the girl, PTI reported.

After the girl’s father lodged a complaint on Saturday, the police filed a case of gangrape and molestation under the Indian Penal Code and also booked the boys under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Senior Sub-Inspector of Sahibabad Jitender Singh said the boys and the girl could not be examined even two days after the alleged gangrape as doctors were not available at the government hospital.

However, the Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying that her parents did not want medical examiners to check her. It also quoted Chief Medical Officer AK Gupta as saying that there was no problem of doctors being unavailable, as the PTI report said. Instead, Gupta claimed the child’s parents did not want to get her examined.

“The girl and her parents had come on Sunday but told the chief medical superintendent that they do not want her to be examined,” he claimed, adding that they had also given it in writing that they did not want their daughter checked.