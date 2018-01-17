Police are on the look out for four people who beat up a Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzaffarnagar and forced him to chant “Jai Mata Di” claiming he had insulted gods, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The incident was reportedly documented on video by one of the accused.

The state police have lodged an FIR against the accused, who are believed to be members of the Gujjar community. Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Deo identified the victim as a 27-year-old and said that the FIR had been lodged under “strict sections” at the Purkazi police station.

“We are speaking to the victim and his family members and the accused have been identified as three-four Gujjar residents of the area,” Deo told the English daily. “The incident took place in the Purkazi Police Station area.”

Teams are conducting raids to nab the accused and a man has been detained for questioning, Muzaffarnagar City Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

In the video, three men are seen beating the victim, wearing a black helmet. The men ask him to chant “Jai Mata Di” and other slogans. “We do not criticise your Ambedkar, do we? Why did you do it to ours?,” one of them is heard asking the victim.