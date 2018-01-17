The Maharashtra police arrested a head constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion, which is drawn from the State Reserve Police Force, on Tuesday after he shot dead three people in Maharashtra’s Daund town, around 80 km from Pune, according to Pune Mirror.

Head Constable Sanjay Shinde was involved in gambling and owed people a large amount of money, the report said, citing sources. On Tuesday afternoon, Shinde opened fire at Anil Jadhav, Gopal Shinde and Prashant Pawar at two busy public places in Borawake Nagar and Morinagar Chowk in Daund. One of the three men was a relative of Shinde, the police said.

After killing the three people, Shinde reportedly fled the area and locked himself in a house in Supe village, about 40 km from Daund.

“The head constable violently threatened the police with another shootout when [he was] called out of his hiding place,” Daund Police Inspector BB Nimbalkar told Pune Mirror. “However, treading cautiously and after several attempts, the police could finally persuade him to surrender following which he was arrested.”