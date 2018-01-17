A civilian who was injured during clashes between Indian security forces and protestors in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 19, 2017, died on Tuesday, IANS reported. Muhammad Ayub Bhat, who had sustained gunshot injuries in Batmuran village of Shopian, died in hospital.

“His condition deteriorated this morning at his residence Mulu Chitragaam and he died while being shifted to Srinagar hospital,” unidentified relatives of the deceased told Rising Kashmir. The daily said that Bhat was a labourer, and had been arrested on February 23, 2017 when militants killed three jawans in an ambush near his house.

Security forces had killed two suspected militants in an operation on December 19. But clashes reportedly broke out between villagers and the security forces after the local mosque made an announcement, urging people to come out of their houses and protest.

A woman died after being hit by a bullet during the clashes. Dozens of people were injured, IANS said.