Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held a roadshow in Ahmedabad, soon after the two leaders arrived in the city. Netanyahu’s wife Sara also accompanied the two prime ministers to Ahmedabad.

Modi and Netanyahu were greeted with song and dance at the airport. The eight km-long mega roadshow began from the Ahmedabad airport and ended at Sabarmati Ashram.

The Israeli leader and his wife are on a six-day trip to India. Netanyahu’s visit to Gujarat will focus on agriculture, irrigation, innovation and enterprise, the Indian Prime Minister’s Officer said on Twitter.

Modi and Netanyahu are expected to inaugurate the iCreate centre at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They will also visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and chief executive officers of start-ups.

Through video link, Modi and Netanyahu will dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Talukar in Banaskantha.

The prime ministers will visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Sabarkantha district later on Wednesday. They will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama through video conference.