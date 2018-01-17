The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday rescheduled the physical education exam for Class 12 students, who will sit for their board examinations along with Class 10 students from March 5.

The Class 12 physical education exam has been postponed from April 9 to April 13 at 10.30 am, prolonging the exam schedule by a day. Class 12 students were to have their last exam on April 12, and Class 10 students on April 4.

The datesheets can be accessed on cbse.nic.in.

More than 16 lakh students, including six transgender students, have registered for the Class 10 board exams and 11,86,000 students, including two transgender students, will appear for Class 12 exams.