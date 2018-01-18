At least 26 children fell ill on Wednesday after consuming biryani at a madrassa in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city, ANI reported. The children were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the city.

However, later on, five of the children were in a critical condition and were taken to a hospital in Mumbai, Anil Throta, a doctor at the Bhiwandi hospital told ANI. All the children showed signs of food poisoning, Throta added.

Bhiwandi Collector Shashikant Gaikwad said the students were served biryani at a feast organised at the Diwan Shah Madrassa on Wednesday afternoon, PTI reported. After eating it, the boys, aged 12 to 15, complained of vomiting, nausea, stomach ache and giddiness.