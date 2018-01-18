The principal of a Lucknow school was arrested on Thursday, two days after a senior student of the school allegedly attacked a Class 1 boy with a knife inside the school toilet, ANI reported.

The boy is in hospital and is being treated for wounds on the chest, abdomen and his left eye. On Thursday, the police said they have started questioning a Class 6 student, after the boy identified her from photographs, The Times of India reported.

“We have sent the girl’s hair, which was found on the boy, for a DNA test,” Deepak Kumar, Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police said, according to ANI. Kumar said the girl will have to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath visited the boy in hospital on Thursday, while dozens of parents gathered outside the school in the city’s Triveni Nagar area to protest against the incident – similar to the murder of a Gurugram school student in September 2017.

The attack

The boy told his parents he was attacked by a girl with a “boy-cut hair style” who took him to the bathroom on the second floor when he was on his way to attend the morning assembly. She locked him inside and left.

School authorities said the incident came to light when the discipline in-charge, during his morning rounds, heard the boy screaming.

The boy later told the police that he had asked the girl why she was attacking him, according to The Times of India. “She told me she wanted the school to close early,” he said.