A Swedish skier died in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after an avalanche struck the Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district. A police spokesperson said they had rescued the skier’s travel partner alive, IANS reported.

“One skier, identified as Daniel from Sweden, died, while police teams successfully rescued another Swedish skier, named Benjamin, who was also trapped under the avalanche,” the police said.

The avalanche occurred near the second phase of the gondola service in the Affarwat peaks, the Hindustan Times reported. Authorities are trying to find out how the two skiers reached the peak despite the avalanche warning issued for the area.