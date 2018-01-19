The Faridabad Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping a woman in a moving car on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. Ashok was arrested from Mewat’s Punhana area.

This is the third arrest in the case, with all three men accused of raping the woman. The police are still on the hunt for a fourth man, who they say drove the car around while the others raped the complainant.

The incident took place on Saturday when the 23-year-old woman was walking home from work. She was abducted near Faridabad’s Sector 9 and forced into the car. The men switched off her phone. The accused then allegedly raped the complainant for two hours until they reached Sikri, where they released her.

The Police Control Room in Faridabad received two calls – one from the woman’s cousin, who was speaking to her on phone when she was abducted – and another from a bystander who witnessed the kidnapping. A Special Investigation team is conducting inquiries into the incident.

“Information was received through the bystander that the vehicle was a white Scorpio which had only a temporary number plate,” Faridabad Police Public Relations Officer Sube Singh told The Indian Express. “The Special Investigation Team made calls to agencies of the Mahindra company in Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal and Mewat to track down sales made in the last two months.”

Two accused, Sanju and Arshad, who were arrested earlier, were produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody. Faridabad Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi was transferred soon after the 23-year-old’s gangrape was reported.