Authorities asked hundreds of people to evacuate their homes in Goa’s Chicalim village before dawn on Friday after a tanker carrying ammonia overturned on a highway, PTI reported. Two women were taken to a local hospital after they complained of breathlessness.

Ammonia began to leak from the tanker after the incident occurred at 2.45 am. The tanker was carrying the gas from Mormugao Port Trust to Zuari Industries, both in Vasco.

“The disaster response teams were sent to the site immediately, while police and fire and emergency service personnel were asked to wake up the people and evacuate the entire area,” Deputy Collector Mahadev Arondekar was quoted as saying.

The two women who were taken to hospital were sleeping inside their house close to the highway.

The police have diverted traffic on the highway to other roads, and asked people in the area to use masks or wet cloths to cover their mouths.