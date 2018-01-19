Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that New Delhi and Jerusalem have “some understanding” about India’s stance against militants along the Line of Control, Times Now reported. During an interview with the channel, the Israeli prime minister said the partnership between the two countries is not directed against any specific country.

“We have some understanding and I do not think I have to add beyond that,” Netanyahu said in response to a query about Israel supporting India in the view of another surgical strike along the Line of Control. “But I will say that our partnership is first of all directed at four things, it is not directed against specific countries. It is directed to achieve greater prosperity and greater security for our people. Clean air, clean water more productive crops, more milk per cow.”

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said the nexus between the United States, Israel and India is a major threat to the Muslim world. Reacting to this, Netanyahu said, “We are not enemies of Pakistan and Pakistan should not be our enemy either.”

Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday for a six-day visit. Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to visit India in 15 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two leaders have reviewed the progress in the relationship between India and Israel, and are set to “scale up” their partnership.