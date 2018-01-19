The Karnataka government has decided to reopen the investigation into the allegedly illegal export of iron ore from four ports between 2006 and 2010. The case involves ministers in the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, including former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had earlier dropped the probe, citing lack of evidence.

The state government on Wednesday said a Special Investigation Team would look into the matter again, The Indian Express reported. “All cases of illegal mining, cited in the Lokayukta report of July 2010 and closed by the CBI after a preliminary inquiry, will now be reopened by the SIT,” said Law Minister TB Jayachandra, according to The Times of India.

The Lokayukta’s report had estimated the total loss to the exchequer in the alleged scam at about Rs 16,000 crore.

Jayachandra said the case was related to the export of illegally mined ore from the New Mangaluru and Karwar ports in Karnataka and Mormugao and Panaji ports in Goa.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied any political motive behind the decision, but accused the CBI of stopping the investigation to protect former ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The CBI dropped the probe at the preliminary stage on grounds of lack of evidence,” he was quoted as saying. “This was done with the intent of helping the Reddy brothers avoid prosecution at a time when the elections were close. However, there is evidence of illegalities in a primary report on illegal iron ore exports. We have been forced to order the SIT probe because the CBI has not acted in a legal manner.”