A report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation into last month’s fire at Kamala Mills Compound has recommended criminal action against the owners of the premises and the architects and interior designers of two restaurants.

The fire, which killed 14 people in on December 28, started in the restaurant Mojo’s Bistro and spread rapidly to the 1Above restaurant, the report found. The fire started because of the hookah being served “illegally” in Mojo’s Bistro, the report said, according to ANI.

The restaurant had covered the terrace partially without permission and had used combustible material for its construction, the BMC said. The 1Above restaurant also had flammable materials and it caught fire soon after.

The report said the owner of Kamala Mills Compound was “equally responsible”. It has recommended that action be taken against the owner for renting the space for pubs and restaurants that did not take fire safety measures.

The BMC report also recommended that authorities constitute a departmental inquiry against 10 civic officials.

The report was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and will be submitted to the Bombay High Court as well.