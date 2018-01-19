Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of national-level boxer Jitendra Mann, whose body was found in his flat in Greater Noida on January 12, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. One of those arrested was Mann’s girlfriend Srishti Gupta, who was upset because Mann had allegedly made an explicit video of them.

The other two who were arrested were Imran, who runs a meat shop in Bulandshahr, and Nafees, his driver.

According to police, Gupta was in a relationship with both Mann and Imran. She had reportedly gone to Mann’s flat on January 10 and killed him when he refused to delete the video. Imran had given her the gun that she used to kill him, while Nafees took two of her mobile phones elsewhere to mislead the police if they tried to track her, police said.

Jitendra Mann was a junior-level boxer who had represented India in 2006. He was registered with the Haryana State Boxing Association. Mann had quit boxing to become a gym instructor after quitting boxing.

His body had multiple gunshot injuries. “The flat was locked from outside. They forced open the door and found Mann lying dead in a pool of blood,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suniti told IANS.