An Indian-origin lawmaker was inducted into the Cabinet of the Ontario province in Canada, while another was promoted during a rejig on Thursday. Harinder Malhi has been appointed the minister of the status of women, while Indira Naidoo-Harris has been given the additional charge of the Education Ministry. Harris will also continue to remain the minister for early years and child care.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the reshuffle will bring more “gender, regional and background diversity” in the Cabinet.

“The knowledge and skills they bring to these roles will be crucial as we continue our work to create more fairness and opportunity for the people of Ontario,” the premier said, according to Toronto Star. “In a changing economy, our plan is about making sure everyone has a fair shot at getting ahead. That’s why it is also important to me that this updated cabinet continues to reflect both the diversity and the geography of our province.”

Malhi, 38, belongs to the ruling Liberal Party and is a member of the Provincial Parliament for Brampton-Springdale. In April 2017, Malhi had passed a motion in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario that described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as “genocide”. India had later rejected the motion.

Wynne’s move is being seen as an attempt to woo the Sikh community before a provincial election scheduled to be held in June. Canada has more than 1.2 million India-origin people.

With Malhi on board, Wynne’s Liberal Party will try to combat the growing popularity of the New Democratic Party led by 38-year-old Sikh lawyer Jagmeet Singh. Malhi will help the Liberal Party retain the Sikhs votes.