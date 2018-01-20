Four people, including a Border Security Force personnel, were injured in cross-firing between India and Pakistan on Saturday. Pakistan violated ceasefire in three Jammu and Kashmir districts along the International Border and the Line of Control for the third consecutive day, PTI reported.

Pakistani rangers targeted villages along the International Border from Chenab River to RS Pura (pictured above) through the night, a BSF officer said. Pakistani soldiers reportedly fired and launched shells into Arnia, Ramgarh, Samba and Hiranagar sectors. The BSF officer added that Pakistan was hitting civilian villages, and that the Border Security Force was giving a “befitting reply”.

A BSF personnel was injured in Pargwal sector, while the civilians were injured in Kanachak sector of Akhnoor in the southern part of the state.

Officials said that around 9,000 people living along the International Border had migrated to safer places, and 1,000 people were living in camps in RS Pura, Samba and Kathua areas.

On Friday, three civilians and a Border Security Force head constable had died in the state. Pakistani Rangers fired at Indian positions and villages in RS Pura and Arnia in Jammu district, Ramgarh and Ghagwal in Samba district, Rajbagh in Kathua and Mendhar sector in Poonch. Twenty-four civilians and two BSF jawans were injured in the firing on Friday.

The ministry had also conveyed its “grave concerns” to Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah after summoning him and urging the country to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding to maintain peace. “More than a 100 such violations have been carried out by Pakistani forces along the LoC and international border in 2018,” it said.