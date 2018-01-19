Two civilians were killed and three injured on Friday morning after Pakistani troops resumed shelling and firing on forward Indian positions along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector, ANI reported. A Border Security Force jawan and a 13-year-old girl were killed during a ceasefire violation in RS Pura sector on Wednesday night.

Besides RS Pura, the Pakistani troops have also violated the ceasefire in Arnia, Chadwal and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu. Firing resumed from across the border at around 6.45 am on Friday, The Indian Express reported quoting officials.

The deceased were identified as Bachno Devi of Sai Khurd and Sunil Kumar of Korotana in RS Pura sector, Brighter Kashmir reported.

Over 1,000 people staying along the border have been evacuated and schools in RS Pura and Arnia sectors have been closed.

The BSF has destroyed two Pakistani mortar positions and has inflicted loss of life and property across the border, BSF Director General KK Sharma told The Indian Express.

It's a matter of great concern that civilians are being targeted. Across the border & LoC, there is a regular breakdown of the ceasefire. This is something New Delhi & Islamabad need to sort out: Omar Abdullah, former #JammuAndKashmir CM pic.twitter.com/wKNcVBqeIL — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

Jammu & Kashmir: Two civilians killed, four injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in R S Pura sector; #Visuals from hospital pic.twitter.com/Z343u5v1Gb — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

Samba: Two civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Ramgarh sector #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/DyrK64yYSl — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

On Monday, the Indian Army had said it had killed seven Pakistani soldiers and injured four in retaliatory strikes in forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Pakistan, however, pegged the toll at four.

An Indian soldier was killed during a reported ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector on January 13. A head constable of the Border Security Force was killed under similar circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajpura area on January 3.