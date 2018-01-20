Security was tightened in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya on Saturday after a low-intensity bomb exploded just hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama finished a sermon on Friday night, PTI reported. Soon after, security personnel scoured the area and found two other live bombs. The Dalai Lama is staying at the temple till February 2.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Magadh Range) Vinay Kumar told The Indian Express that the two live bombs will be defused in Niranjana river after a National Investigation Agency team inspects it.

“An attempt of serial blasts has been averted,” Kumar said. The National Investigation Agency said a team, along with bomb experts, began an investigation at the Bodh Gaya temple on Saturday, ANI reported.

The Bihar Police and officials of intelligence agencies said the bombs were planted to create panic among the tourists, and not do any damage, The Indian Express reported. Several tourists and pilgrims are in the city for the month-long Kalchakra puja at the Buddhist temple.

While one bomb had exploded inside the kitchen at the temple complex, the other two were found in two boxes, one near gate Number 4 of the Mahabodhi temple and another near a Sri Lankan monastery.

Reports said the local police mistook the first bomb, which exploded around 5 pm on Friday for a firecracker. But as several VIPs, including Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik were in the city, security forces decided to conduct a search, The Indian Express reported.

The Central Industrial Security Force has taken over security of the temple complex, The Hindu reported.

In July 2013, a series of explosions at the Mahabodhi temple injured five people, including two monks.