Pakistan needs to change its mindset about terrorists and see “reason in peace”, Indian ambassador to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (pictured above) told the Security Council on Friday.

Speaking during a debate on international peace and security and building a regional partnership with Afghanistan at the United Nations, Akbaruddin said, “Terrorism and externally induced instability pose the gravest threat to Afghanistan’s peace, stability and prosperity.”

The permanent representative of the country at the United Nations said the growing violence was a threat to the entire region, but that India’s vision was to ensure Afghanistan “regains its place”.

Akbaruddin also targetted Pakistan over the attacks on India’s Pathankot airbase in January 2016. He said the Islamabad’s mindset was “reluctant to join hands in moving the region forward” and needed to change.

“We must focus on addressing the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism emanating from safe havens and sanctuaries to our region and especially to Afghanistan,” he said.

India was backed by the United States and Afghanistan.

Aqelmand ra eshara kafee ast - A sign is enough for the wise to understand.



Focus on addressing challenges posed by cross border terrorism emanating from safe havens & sanctuaries to our region & especially to Afghanistan -Indiahttps://t.co/mPXa9bpUkJ pic.twitter.com/N2FaXsaqLZ — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) January 20, 2018

Islamabad responded to India at the UN Security Council by raking up the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav – a former Indian Navy officer who Pakistan has accused of spying and sentenced to death. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said, “Those who talk of changing mindset need to look within, at their own record of subversion against my country as our capture of an Indian spy has proven beyond doubt. Those who imagine sanctuaries are outside Afghanistan need a reality check.”