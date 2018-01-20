West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the Centre for deciding to stop train services at eight rail routes in the state as they were not “commercially viable”. Banerjee said the decision was politically motivated.

The eight routes which the Centre said will be stopped are Shantipur-Nabadwip Ghat, Baruipur-Namkhana, Sonarpur-Canning, Kalyani-Kalyani Simanta, Ballygunge-Budge Budge, Bhimghar-Palasthali, Barasat-Hasnabad and Bardhman-Katwa, PTI reported.

“How can the Centre take such a decision without discussing it with the state government?” Banerjee told reporters.

The chief minister said the Eastern Railways had written to the state’s chief secretary saying these routes had to be stopped unless the state was ready to bear 50% of the cost involved. “This is a central government project, why will the state pay?” she asked.

The Trinamool Congress chief further alleged that the Centre had stopped many projects in the state and had curtailed funds for many others. “There is a limit to misuse of power. We will not tolerate it,” she said.