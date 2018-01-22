A look at the headlines right now:

  1. AAP prepares for bye-elections even as it gears up for legal battle over disqualification of MLAs: Alka Lamba, who represented Chandni Chowk in the Delhi Assembly, said the party is prepared to seek a fresh mandate if the courts do not rule in its favour.
  2. Government and political parties must stay out of the judicial controversy, says Narendra Modi: In an interview to TimesNow, the prime minister said the country’s justice system was ‘very capable’ of finding a solution to the problem.
  3. Sitaram Yechury offers to resign after CPI(M) body rejects proposal on alliance with Congress: Instead, the Central Committee adopted the strategy backed by the party’s former general secretary Prakash Karat.
  4. Edward Snowden says he agrees with former RAW chief’s concerns about Aadhaar: The American whistleblower said Aadhaar was being abused as a proxy for identity and such efforts should be criminalised.
  5. Bawana firecracker factory owner sent to one-day judicial custody after blaze killed 17: The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.
  6. Om Prakash Rawat will take over as chief election commissioner on Tuesday: He was an officer of the 1977 batch of the Indian Administrative Services.
  7. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to move SC against its order allowing ‘Padmaavat’ release: Bus services on over 100 routes in six districts of Gujarat were suspended after violence during protests.
  8. Minister Satyapal Singh refuses to retract statement on Darwin’s theory despite scientists’ letter: The minister’s statement would harm efforts to propagate scientific thought in the country, the letter read.
  9. Taxi operators temporarily call off strike after deputy speaker promises intervention: On Friday, 18,000 taxis in North Goa and South Goa districts began their protest.
  10. Eighteen killed in Kabul hotel siege, Taliban claims responsibility: More than 150 guests fled the hotel as parts of the building caught fire, while some were taken hostage.