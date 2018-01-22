A look at the headlines right now:

AAP prepares for bye-elections even as it gears up for legal battle over disqualification of MLAs: Alka Lamba, who represented Chandni Chowk in the Delhi Assembly, said the party is prepared to seek a fresh mandate if the courts do not rule in its favour. Government and political parties must stay out of the judicial controversy, says Narendra Modi: In an interview to TimesNow, the prime minister said the country’s justice system was ‘very capable’ of finding a solution to the problem. Sitaram Yechury offers to resign after CPI(M) body rejects proposal on alliance with Congress: Instead, the Central Committee adopted the strategy backed by the party’s former general secretary Prakash Karat. Edward Snowden says he agrees with former RAW chief’s concerns about Aadhaar: The American whistleblower said Aadhaar was being abused as a proxy for identity and such efforts should be criminalised. Bawana firecracker factory owner sent to one-day judicial custody after blaze killed 17: The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. Om Prakash Rawat will take over as chief election commissioner on Tuesday: He was an officer of the 1977 batch of the Indian Administrative Services. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to move SC against its order allowing ‘Padmaavat’ release: Bus services on over 100 routes in six districts of Gujarat were suspended after violence during protests. Minister Satyapal Singh refuses to retract statement on Darwin’s theory despite scientists’ letter: The minister’s statement would harm efforts to propagate scientific thought in the country, the letter read. Taxi operators temporarily call off strike after deputy speaker promises intervention: On Friday, 18,000 taxis in North Goa and South Goa districts began their protest. Eighteen killed in Kabul hotel siege, Taliban claims responsibility: More than 150 guests fled the hotel as parts of the building caught fire, while some were taken hostage.