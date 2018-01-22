The governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against its order lifting the ban on Padmaavat in the states. The court will hear the plea on Tuesday.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat had said they will not screen Padmaavat in the states, before the Supreme Court set aside their orders on January 18. The bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said maintaining law and order was the state’s job, not the judiciary’s.

Padmaavat is scheduled for release on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the government respects the court’s order and will provide security at theatres that screen Padmaavat, The Times of India reported. “If someone decides to not screen the film, it will be good, but if someone screens the film, they will be provided security,” Khattar told reporters. “It is our duty to comply with Supreme Court’s order.”

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had said on Sunday that protecting the “rich history of Rajasthan”, along with law and order considerations, would be the basis of their appeal.

The controversy

Padmaavat’s release and its certification were delayed and stalled due to repeated protests and threats of violence by Rajput groups led by the Rajput Karni Sena. The Central Board of Film Certification had appointed a panel of historians to look into the claim that the film contains historical inaccuracies.

The movie was finally cleared with a few changes on the condition that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer Viacom18 Motion Pictures change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat to align it closer to its source material.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the historical drama is based on the 16th century poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jaisi.