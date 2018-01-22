The Delhi Police on Monday arrested Indian Mujahideen militant who was allegedly masterminded the serial blasts in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in 2008. Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, NDTV reported.

At least 56 people were killed in the serial blasts on July 26, 2008. The blasts were a part of a bigger conspiracy to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Qureshi was listed in the National Investigation Agency’s most-wanted list, according to the Hindustan Times. The police believe Qureshi, who is a trained bomb-maker, is also the founder of Indian Mujahideen. He was closely linked to the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India.

“Abdul Subhan Qureshi was living in Nepal with forged documents,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha told reporters. “He came back to India to revive the Indian Mujahideen.”

Investigators also suspect that Qureshi was involved in serial blasts in Mumbai in July 2006, according to the Hindustan Times. The militant, along with Riaz Bhatkal of Karnataka, had also allegedly carried out blasts in Delhi in September 2008, the police said.