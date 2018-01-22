The BSE Sensex continued its surge in the morning session on Monday, rising 141.34 points to trade at 35,652.92 at 12.37 pm. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also rose 23.65 points to 10,918.35.

An increase in foreign fund inflows and persistent buying in companies such as Reliance Industries, which posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter of 2017-’18, caused the market rally on Monday.

Reliance Industries was the top stock on both the Sensex and Nifty in morning trade. ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra were the other top gainers on the BSE. On the NSE, ONGC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL and Tata Consultancy Services were the best performers.

The top losers on the Sensex were ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Motors DVR, Bharti Airtel and Wipro. On the Nifty, stocks of Hindustan Petroleum, GAIL, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum and Vedanta fell the most in morning trade.

Other major Asian markets also had a good day. The Taiwan TSEC 50 index closed over 80 points higher, Japan’s Nikkei eight points higher, and the Shanghai index gained over 13 points. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading over 140 points up at 12.40 pm Indian time.

The Indian rupee on Monday was trading two paise higher at 63.82 to the United States dollar at 12.58 pm.