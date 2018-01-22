Taxi aggregator Ola has hired a former Bajaj Auto executive to design and develop electric cars and auto-rickshaws for the company, Business Standard reported on Monday.

Chinam Netaji Patro’s appointment last month comes two years after Masayoshi Son, the chairman of Softbank Group, said in December 2016 that Ola would introduce 10 lakh electric cars in India. Softbank Group is an investor in Ola.

Patro’s LinkedIn profile describes him as “Senior Director (Electric Vehicles)” at the Bengaluru-based company. He was earlier the research and development head of Bajaj Auto’s electrical and electronics segment.

Patro’s immediate task is to work on electrified three-wheelers for Ola, and also look for technologies and partnerships in the segment, a spokesperson for the company told Business Standard.

The company’s plan is in line with the goals of the Indian government. India plans to replace all its petrol- and diesel-run vehicles with an all-electric fleet by 2030, which is likely to slash its oil bill by around $60 billion (Rs 3.8 lakh crore) and emissions by 37% annually.