The United States government is expected to reopen on Tuesday as the Senate on Monday approved a temporary funding bill that would see it receive funding till February 8, the BBC reported.

The House of Representatives approved the agreement after the Senate voted 81-18 to approve the bill, sending the deal to President Donald Trump’s desk, The New York Times reported. Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader in the 100-member chamber, said the Democrats had agreed to back the bill on the condition that the Republican Party would address extending the duration of the programme that shields young immigrants from deportation.

The Obama-era programme, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or Daca, protects seven lakh immigrants from being sent out of the country. In September 2017, Trump had ended the programme and allowed the Congress to replace it by March 2018.

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, had pledged on Monday to create a “level playing field” on immigration in February if the matter is not resolved by then.