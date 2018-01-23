The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it will contest the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls alone, not in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party passed a resolution to this effect – moved by Sena MP Sanjay Raut – at a national executive meet.

The Shiv Sena has repeatedly criticised the BJP-led government in Maharashtra over the past year and often threatened to quit the alliance and contest the 2019 Assembly elections solo.

In December 2017, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had said that the Shiv Sena will leave the BJP-led government in Maharashtra within a year and come to power on its own. In November, he had criticised the BJP government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes in 2016 and asked why they were celebrating on the first anniversary of the note ban.

Other Shiv Sena leaders, too, have been critical of the BJP government in Maharashtra. In October, Sena MP Sanjay Raut called the BJP the Shiv Sena’s “principal enemy” and said his party was part of the Maharashtra government “just for the sake of it”.