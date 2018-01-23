The Delhi Jal Board on Monday said water supply in the city will be affected as a result of an increase in the level of ammonia in the Yamuna and a drop in the supply of raw water from Haryana, PTI reported. It did not mention for how long the water supply will be affected.

The level of ammonia has risen to 1.6 parts per million against the treatable limit of 0.9 parts per million, the department said.

Areas that fall in west, north and central Delhi, Delhi Cantonment and under the New Delhi Municipal Council will be affected, the Jal Board said, adding that the water treatment plants that source raw water from the Yamuna and the supply of raw water in the Munak Canal are running at 70% to 80% of their capacity.

The department advised people to use the available water judiciously. Residents of affected areas can call for tankers at 1916, 23527679 and 23634469, the Delhi Jal Board said.