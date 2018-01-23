The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is discussing with other Opposition parties the possibility of impeaching Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday.

“[It] looks like the crisis is not resolved yet, so [we] need to intervene and it’s time to play the role of the executive,” Yechury told ANI. “We are discussing with Opposition parties on the possibility of an impeachment motion against the chief justice in the Budget session.”

The Budget Session of the Parliament will start on January 29.

Misra has been at the centre of an unprecedented controversy in the Supreme Court over the last 10 days. On January 12, four top judges of the court said their attempts to convince Misra to address a judicial crisis had gone unanswered, and they had to speak out so that “democracy survives”. Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Rajan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph had objected to the way Misra allocated certain cases to various benches.

The judges do not seem to have reached an understanding yet, even after Misra held a meeting with the other four judges after their press conference.

“Now, there is only one option left,” Yechury was quoted as saying by TimesNow. “It is the responsibility of the legislature with the executive to correct this institution [the judiciary] if there is anything wrong.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the government and political parties must stay away from the rift in the judiciary.