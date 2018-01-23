A tsunami alert has been issued for parts of Canada and the entire western coast of the United States and Hawaii after an earthquake struck Alaska on Tuesday.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.9 hit about 300 km southeast of the town of Kodiak in Alaska around 9.30 am GMT (3 pm Indian Standard Time), the United States Geological Survey said. It struck at a depth of about 25 km.

“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground,” anchorage office of Emergency Management said in a warning for Alaska and British Columbia, according to Reuters. “Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring.”

The US National Weather Service sent out an alert to many people warning them to take shelter on higher ground.

“Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

TSUNAMI WARNING issued for B.C. coast from Juan de Fuca all the way north to Haida Gwaii & North Coast due to 8.0 magnitude earthquake 300 km SE of Kodiak, Alaska at 1:30am PST. Continue to check back for more details: https://t.co/Vlg0a2MByr pic.twitter.com/NSvelwHpjG — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 23, 2018