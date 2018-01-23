The United Nations has said it is following the latest spate of clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, and wants the two countries to resolve their disputes through dialogue.

The office of Secretary-General António Guterres’ has said he is available to help with mediation, but both parties need to agree on involving the UN, PTI reported on Tuesday.

“In principle, good offices of Guterres are always available for mediation, but everyone needs to agree on involving the UN,” said his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. “As a matter of principle I’m not talking specifically about this issue, but about any issue where there is conflict between parties, the secretary-general’s good offices are always available.”

Alleged ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported from the Line of Control nearly everyday this month, with reports putting the number at 134 until Sunday.