Shafin Jahan, whose marriage with Hadiya (pictured above) got the Supreme Court’s support on Tuesday, has said the couple can live a normal life now, the Hindustan Times reported.

Hadiya’s conversion from Hinduism to Islam and her marriage to Jahan, who is a Muslim, had led to a controversy and allegations of forced conversion. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said the investigation into the allegations that Jahan has terror links should have no bearing in deciding the legitimacy of their marriage.

“Marriage has to be separate from criminal activity, otherwise we will be creating a bad precedent in law,” the court said. “The NIA [National Investigation Agency] can investigate all other aspects, except her marriage.”

After Tuesday’s hearing, Jahan said: “I feel we can lead a normal husband-wife life now. Allah is supreme. Truth will prevail, always.” He said he would meet Hadiya in a few days. “I have unflinching faith in judiciary,” he added. “For people like us, it is the last resort.”

Hadiya’s father: ‘I will fight till the end’

Hadiya’s father Asokan, meanwhile, said that he hoped the court had made “an observation and [it is] not the final verdict”. He said he believes the courts will not “do something that goes against my daughter’s life”. No father would like his daughter turning into “a human bomb in an alien country”, he was quoted as saying.

Asokan had first approached the Kerala High Court in January 2017, alleging that Muslim organisations planned to make Hadiya join the Islamic State, and that her husband Jahan was involved in terror activities. Jahan moved the Supreme Court against a Kerala High Court order that had annulled their marriage.

Hadiya has reiterated that she was not forced to convert to Islam and only wanted to be with her husband. Jahan had also filed a complaint claiming some people were trying to convert her back to Hinduism.

The Supreme Court had earlier held that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case.