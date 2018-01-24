The World Economic Forum and Reliance Industries will set up a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (pictured above) has announced. At present, Fadnavis is in Davos, Switzerland, to promote the state as an investment destination.

“This centre will be about science and technology-based policies for the benefit of society creating a global hub of expertise, knowledge sharing and collaboration with special focus on robotics, artificial intelligence, application of technology like drones for agriculture,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Fadnavis also held discussions with Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani. The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is based in the city of San Francisco in the United States, helps governments and organisations innovate and develop cutting-edge technologies for better governance, The Times of India reported.

“The capability for India to maximise the potential and minimise the risks of the Fourth Industrial revolution, both domestically for its economy and society, and globally as a major economic and social innovator – and cultural influencer – will be one of the foremost drivers for prosperity and peace over the coming decades,” the Economic Times quotes the World Economic Forum as saying.