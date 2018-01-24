Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed moved the Lahore High Court on Tuesday to prevent arrest when a United Nations team visits Pakistan this week, Dawn reported. In his petition, Saeed said the government intended to take “adverse action” against him during the two-day stay of the UN delegation, which starts Thursday.

The delegation will visit Islamabad to assess Pakistan’s compliance with the world body’s sanctions regime, PTI reported. Saeed urged the team to visit the centres where his charities work. His counsel told the court that Saeed had set up schools and universities and had been working for public welfare for a long time.

The counsel requested the court to restrain the government from arresting Saeed unlawfully. He said the government was acting under pressure from the United States and India.

India claims that Saeed was the mastermind of the terror attack in Mumbai in November 2008. The US supports the claim, and has a $10 million bounty for him.

Saeed, a United Nations-designated terrorist, was freed from a 297-day-long house arrest on November 24, 2017 after an order from the Lahore High Court. The US and India reacted sharply against his release.