After quite a delay this season, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh received its first snowfall on Tuesday night. The snow brought with it a record low temperature of -0.4 degree Celsius.

In the past 24 hours, mercury dropped in other parts of Himachal Pradesh as well – Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district was at -5.8 degree Celsius, Manali was at -0.6 degree Celsius, Dalhousie at -0.8 degree Celsius and Kalpa in Kinnaur was at -3.0 degree Celsius.

The fresh snowfall left Shimla with picturesque sights.

Snow-covered pine trees in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)

Many local residents were forced to travel on foot as the snow left roads unsuitable for vehicles. (Credit: PTI)

A view of snow-covered rooftops and trees in Shimla. (Credit: ShimlaLife/Arun/Twitter)

The snow drew tourists out to the streets, but also left many stranded on blocked roads. The local weather department said the snowy landscape will last a couple of days.

Besides Shimla, places nearby such as Kufri and Narkanda also received snowfall.

Women take selfies as it snows in Shimla. (Credit: PTI)

People make their way across a bridge on foot in a white Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)

The season’s first snowfall in Shimla drew people out to the streets. (Credit: PTI)

Snow-covered mountains in Shimla. (Credit: IANS)