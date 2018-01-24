In photos: A white Shimla greets tourists after it receives the season’s first snowfall
It left the city with picturesque sights, but temperatures dropped across Himachal Pradesh.
After quite a delay this season, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh received its first snowfall on Tuesday night. The snow brought with it a record low temperature of -0.4 degree Celsius.
In the past 24 hours, mercury dropped in other parts of Himachal Pradesh as well – Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district was at -5.8 degree Celsius, Manali was at -0.6 degree Celsius, Dalhousie at -0.8 degree Celsius and Kalpa in Kinnaur was at -3.0 degree Celsius.
The fresh snowfall left Shimla with picturesque sights.
The snow drew tourists out to the streets, but also left many stranded on blocked roads. The local weather department said the snowy landscape will last a couple of days.
Besides Shimla, places nearby such as Kufri and Narkanda also received snowfall.