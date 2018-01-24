Four security personnel died and seven were injured on Wednesday morning in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, ANI reported.

Those killed were two sub-inspectors and two constables of the District Reserve Guard, a special force created to fight Naxalites, according to The Indian Express. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital in Raipur, and most of them are in a stable condition, an unnamed officer was quoted as saying.

The exchange of fire took place inside Abhujmaad, an area of dense forests and hills without much government presence. There were some casualties on the Naxalites’ side as well, an officer said.

More details are awaited.