Petrol prices across the country continued to rise on Thursday after hitting a three-year high a day earlier. Fuel prices are rising because of a surge in crude oil prices globally, curbs on production by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and high demand, IANS reported.

On Thursday, petrol cost Rs 72.49 a litre in New Delhi, Rs 75.19 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 80.36 in Mumbai and Rs 75.18 in Chennai, data from Indian Oil showed.

The last time petrol was this expensive in all four metros was between August and October 2014.

Diesel prices also rose on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel was sold at Rs 63.53 a litre. In Kolkata, it cost Rs 66.20, in Mumbai Rs 67.65 and in Chennai, Rs 67 a litre.

Earlier this week, the Oil Ministry, wary of the price rise, said it was pushing for a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the 2018-’19 Budget.