A student from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur has accused an Indian Air Force officer of repeatedly raping her after promising to marry her, PTI reported on Thursday.

In her complaint to the police, she claimed that she met the officer on social networking site Facebook. He then asked her to marry her and started visiting her at the hostel, the girl said. She claimed he raped her several times at the girl’s hostel, Navin Kumar Singh, Circle Officer in Kalyanpur, told PTI.

Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrests have been made so far.

The girl has also named the officer’s friend, sister and brother-in-law in her complaint.