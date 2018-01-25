The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra government to ask for suggestions from multiplex associations on allowing cinema-goers to carry their own food items inside theatres. The state government sought two weeks’ time to consider the suggestions and decide accordingly, reported PTI.

Mumbai resident Jainendra Baxi had filed the PIL earlier this month, claiming that there was no legal or statutory provision prohibiting people from carrying personal food articles into film theatres. On January 4, the Bombay High Court had told the Maharashtra government to explain the rationale behind the ban within three weeks.

On Thursday, the bench of Justices RM Borde and Rajesh Ketkar passed the order after the FICCI Multiplex Owners’ Association approached the court, seeking permission to intervene in the case. The association said the rights of the multiplex owners will be affected by the relief sought by the petitioner.

Petitioner Baxi’s counsel Aditya Pratap had said that the licence issued by the state government to movie theatres must have a mandatory clause directing them against banning personal food articles. He had also pointed out that the Maharashtra Cinemas (Regulation) Rules does not allow hawking and selling of food inside theatres. “This rule is openly flouted by cinema halls with several stalls selling food and beverages,” Pratap had said.