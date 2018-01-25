Twenty-three vibrant tableaux showcasing India’s cultural diversity and military might will feature in the country’s 69th Republic Day parade, which will have 10 chief guests for the first time. The charkha, a huge fishing net, women bikers and a Tibetan monastery will be part of some of the floats that will be seen on Rajpath on Friday.

Ten leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who are in India for a two-day summit that ended on Thursday, will be the chief guests at the event.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police will feature its tableau in the Republic Day parade for the first time in two decades, and will show troops patrolling the China border on snow scooters.

Fourteen of the tableaux will represent states and Union territories, with various themes ranging from Chhattisgarh’s tribal culture to Lakshadweep’s island lifestyle.

Here are some pictures from the full dress rehearsal of the tableaux on the Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday.

