Veteran Bengali actor Supriya Devi died in Kolkata on Friday. The 83-year-old star died of a cardiac arrest, PTI reported.

She had worked in Bengali cinema for over 50 years, starting with the movie Basu Parivar in 1952. Chowringhee, Bagh Bandi Khela and Meghe Dhaka Tara were among her best-known films, PTI reported.

Devi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. She is also a recipient of West Bengal’s highest civilian award, the Banga Vibhushan, and the Filmfare East Lifetime Achievement Award.

Condolence messages poured in on social media following the reports of the actor’s death. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter, “We will fondly remember her through her films.” The state government is reportedly making the arrangements for her last rites.

Very saddened at the passing of legendary actress of Bengal, Supriya Chowdhury (Debi) . We will fondly remember her through her films. Condolences to her family and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2018

Veteran actor Sabitri Chattopadhyay told PTI, “I cannot believe this news. We regularly talked over the phone.” West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay visited Supriya Devi’s residence to pay his tribute.