Those applying for a passport under the tatkal category can get one faster now as the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to do away with the mandatory requirement of a Class I officer’s recommendation. The new rule came into effect on Thursday, reported the Hindustan Times.

“We have taken this step to let the people know that the government of India trusts its people completely,” Dnyaneshwar Mulay, secretary, ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs, said.

A Class I officer is a senior gazetted officer at the level of deputy secretary or above. District collectors, superintendents of police, assistant commissioners, tehsildars or government officials with a higher designation are also considered as Class I officers. “Not every citizen knows and has access to a Class 1 officer. If an applicant provides all the necessary documents and all of those are valid documents, we don’t need a middleman to verify it,” Mulay added.

From now on, an applicant will need only an Aadhaar card to be eligible for a tatkal passport. “Along with this, she/he needs to file Annexure E [self-declaration] and any two of 12 listed documents,” Regional passport officer Bibhuti Bhushan Kumar told The Times of India. Those below 18 will have to produce any one of the three documents – student’s photo identity card from the educational institution, birth certificate and ration card.

Passports issued under the tatkal scheme are dispatched within one to three working days. An official told The Hindu that 5% of the total passports issued daily from the regional passport office in Thiruvananthapuram are under the tatkal scheme.