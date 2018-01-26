The Congress claimed that party president Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the sixth row at the Republic Day function in New Delhi on Friday. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for not following convention.

मोदी सरकार की ओछी राजनीति जग ज़ाहिर!



कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी को गणतंत्र दिवस के राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर अंहकारी शासकों ने सारी परंपराओं को दरकिनार करके पहले चौथी पंक्ति और फिर छठी पंक्ति में जानबूझकर बिठाया।



हमारे लिये संविधान का उत्सव ही सर्व प्रथम है। pic.twitter.com/8bRi017G8J — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 26, 2018

“The arrogant rulers deliberately seated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the fourth row, then sixth row, on Republic Day, discarding all convention,” he tweeted. “For us, the Republic Day celebration is above everything else.”

Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for 19 years, had always been seated in the front row.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who were chief guests at the Republic Day Parade, were seated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a 100-foot wide stage. The Congress also alleged that Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders were not allowed to meet the ASEAN leaders, NDTV reported.

On Thursday, the Congress had lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for allotting Rahul Gandhi the fourth row. However, Gandhi insisted on attending the parade, reports had said.